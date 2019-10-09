On Oct. 1, Windsor Town Manager Ken MacNab announced the appointment of Jessica Jones to the position of Community Development Director, effective Monday, Oct. 7. Jones is currently a Supervising Planner for the City of Santa Rosa, where she has worked for 13 years, managing the City’s Advance Planning Team.
Jones brings over 19 years of professional planning experience to Windsor. In Santa Rosa, Jones served as the lead planner for the North Santa Rosa Station Area Specific Plan and worked on the annexation of the 714-acre Roseland area in southwest Santa Rosa.
Jones also worked closely with the city’s engagement staff to look for better and more innovative ways to encourage community participation in all aspects of the planning and development process. Most recently, she managed the development of Santa Rosa’s resiliency and rebuild ordinances in the aftermath of the October 2017 wildfires. Her work on these ordinances recently won an award from the California Chapter of the American Planning Association.
“As a 14-year resident of Windsor, and 21 years in Sonoma County, I have seen the town grow and become the amazing, family-oriented community that it is,” Jones said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the Community Development Director for Windsor and use my land-use planning and community engagement skills to help our community continue to flourish in the years to come.”
“We are fortunate to have Jessica join our team. She is highly regarded in the planning community and has done impressive work for the city of Santa Rosa. Her leadership, professionalism and skill set are a great fit for us,” MacNab said in a statement. “I also believe Jessica’s familiarity with the town as a 14-year resident and her interest in community engagement will serve to strengthen relationships with the community.”
Jones has previously held planning positions in the cities of Tracy, Belvedere and Cloverdale. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies and Planning with an emphasis in Urban and Regional Planning from Sonoma State University.
-Submitted by Sandy Saenz, Town of Windsor
