Had history of participating in ‘side shows’
In a statement released on Dec. 7 the Windsor Police Department (WPD) announced that after weeks of complaints, they had found and cited an individual for reckless driving.
“Over the last several weeks, WPD has received numerous complaints regarding reckless drivers spinning doughnuts in various intersections throughout the town. This is evident with the tire friction marks you may be seeing on the roadways,” said the statement. “Yesterday, a blue Chevy Camaro, was seen by Windsor residents spinning doughnuts in the intersection of Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive”.
According to the statement, WPD deputies began investigating these incidents and narrowed their search to one potential vehicle belonging to a Windsor resident. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 7, dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a reckless driver in the area of Hembree Lane and Vinecrest Road. The vehicle was described as a blue sports car.
WPD deputies stopped a blue Chevy Camaro driving on Alden Lane that matched the description of the vehicle seen driving recklessly.
The driver, a 17-year old Windsor resident (not identified because he is a juvenile), was detained at the scene. He admitted to being responsible for the reckless driving and was apologetic. It was determined his license was suspended and he was on probation for being involved in illegal side shows. The juvenile was cited and released to his parents. Additionally, his vehicle was impounded for 30 days as a result of his reckless driving.
“Sideshow activity and reckless driving is extremely dangerous that puts other motorists and the public in general at risk. This will not be tolerated in the Town of Windsor, and WPD is committed to a zero tolerance policy on this type of behavior,” said the department in a statement.
If you witness this activity, WPD encourages you to call 911 or the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department dispatch at 707-565-2121 and report what you see. Try to capture all pertinent information such as a license plate number, vehicle description and direction of travel. Also, if you capture these incidents on video, officers are better able to conduct an investigation that can lead to future arrests and impounding of involved vehicles.
