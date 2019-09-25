Schools across Sonoma County will be celebrating International Walk to School Day and Walk to School Month on Wednesday, Oct. 2, doing their part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, traffic congestion and improve community health and safety.
The event will take place on 7 and 9 a.m., with event times varying based on individual school start times. Local Windsor schools participating include Brooks Elementary, Windsor Middle School and Cali Calmecac Language Academy. Kids will be walking, biking, skating and scooting to school. There will be “walking school buses and bike trains,” (supervised groups of students traveling together) and elected officials taking part in the event at some locations.
Students, along with parents, teachers and community leaders, choose ways to get to school that are healthier for themselves and the planet. The event helps Sonoma County achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 25% below 1990 levels.
According to the Safe Routes to School organization, which spearheads this effort, Walk & Roll to School events create safer routes for students to walk and bicycle. They emphasize the importance of increasing children‘s physical activity, bicycle and pedestrian safety, traffic congestion mitigation, reducing our carbon footprint and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.
In the U.S., International Walk to School Day is expected to include more than 4,000 events across all 50 states. Walkers from the U.S. will join children and adults in 40 countries around the world. Over 8,000 Kindergarten through eight grade Sonoma County students and their families participated in 2018, and an additional 1,000 high school students participated.
-Submitted by Tina Panza, Safe Routes to School
