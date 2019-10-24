Update: Oct. 24, 7 p.m. — At a press conference at the Cal Fire Healdsburg Station overlooking Geyserville and Alexander Valley, local fire and sheriff’s office officials provided an update on the Kincade Fire and the battle to contain it.
The fire, which started in the hills northeast of Geyserville, has devoured 16,000 acres, driven by gusty winds that early Thursday morning reached 60 miles per hour.
According to CalFire Incident Commander Mike Parkes of the Sonoma Lake Unit, the fire is 5% contained. There are 1,300 firefighters battling the blaze and another 650 are expected to arrive tomorrow.
Parkes said that 49 structures have been destroyed, but there have been no fatalities.
Though firefighting aircraft will suspend flights during the night, firefighting efforts on the ground will continue at full force, Parkes said.
“We’re in a race against time,” he said, noting that windier, drier weather is expected over the weekend.
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said that he had 50 deputies working during the day to help people evacuate and will have 26 deputies on watch over the night. He said there have been no reports of looting. He reiterated that there had been no fatalities, adding that there were also no reports of missing persons.
The mandatory evacuation orders from earlier in the day remain intact, including the town of Geyserville and the countryside east of Geyserville, including Cloverdale Geysers Road, Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road and all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville.
Update: Oct. 24, noon. The Kincade Fire that started Wednesday night, Oct. 23, is still at 0% containment and is expected to grow, CalFire officials said during an Oct. 24 noon press conference held at the CalFire Healdsburg Station, located between Geyserville and Healdsburg.
Officials said 500 fire personnel from agencies across Northern California are on the scene fighting the fire.
Incident Commander for CalFire Mike Parkes of the Sonoma Lake Unit provided an update on the fire and on progress towards containing the blaze.
Parkes said the fire will likely be at or above 10,000 acres.
“The acreage will adjust later on as we get better eyes throughout the day and have a better opportunity to map it, but the rugged terrain and the darkness last night made it tough to get a good actual picture on the amount of acreage,” he said.
Some structures have been destroyed, however Parkes said they could not confirm the number of lost structures.
“We do not have an actual count on them. We have teams out in the field now surveying those structures to determine whether they were residences or general outbuildings,” Parkes said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Parkes.
“About 9:47 p.m. last night, resources were dispatched to a vegetation fire near the area of the geyser geothermal plants …. First arriving resources arriving on scene found a couple hundred acres with a wide spread fire moving in multiple directions,” Parkes said. “We had additional helicopters on, additional personnel, additional engines.”
He said the fire was fueled by 60 mph winds in rugged terrain which made for difficult firefighting conditions. Between 5 and 5:30 a.m., winds pushed the fire toward Geyserville.
During the press conference Parkes said a larger air tanker from Southern California was on its way to the fire lines.
Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said the sheriff’s office currently has around 100 personnel assisting with the fire, working to ensure that the evacuation area is clear.
He said the evacuation area covers approximately 2,000 people in the Geyserville area and in the hills east of Geyserville.
“We’re asking people to please heed our evacuation order. We’d like you to get out of the area so that public safety and fire can fight fires and maintain control of the area. I know that many people feel better prepared than they were two years ago … but this is not the time to stay; this is the time to go,” Essick said.
Deputies are holding evacuation lines, and once residents leave they will not be allowed back in.
There is still an evacuation warning for the northern unincorporated area of Healdsburg.
“That means we want you to prepare to leave. We want you to gather your belongings and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice,” Essick said. “The last thing I want to stress is to take care of each other. We want you to check on your neighbors, particularly if they are elderly. Neighbors helping neighbors is really what makes a difference in Sonoma County.”
California Highway Patrol Capt. Aristotle Wolfe for the Santa Rosa area said the CHP’s main role in the event is monitoring and maintaining road closures.
Wolfe said road closures are at Highway 128 at Alexander Valley Road and Lytton Springs, and the east side of Highway 128 is closed.
He said if the need to close U.S. 101 arises, they have contingencies on hand to deal with the closure.
“We are prepared to close U.S. 101 if that would be necessary; however there is absolutely no indication at this time that we are going to need to do it, but we want to be ready,” Wolfe said.
He also reminded motorists to stay calm when behind the wheel.
“This is a trying time for everyone, a particularly emotional time for Sonoma County as our memory has not faded from the last fire. People are particularly irritable behind the wheel of their car to get where they are going without delay, but this is not the time for that. This is the time for Sonoma to be strong as we have in the past and pull together. If you are delayed, it is probably for a reason,” Wolfe said.
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairperson David Rabbitt said his thoughts are with the residents of the affected area as well as with the county.
Rabbitt said, “There is still a lot of trauma in Sonoma County from the fires of two years ago, and waking up to a day like today brings back a lot of memories. We also want to say thank you to our first responders.”
Another full update is expected at 7 p.m.
