According to an announcement on their Facebook page, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Wasecko on Sept. 17.
According to the statement, a community member recognized Wasecko from the Nixle and called dispatch. A deputy responded and arrested him.
Wasecko was wanted after he fled deputies on Sept. 16 during the arrest of a female, Hannah Ercolini, while the pair had been loitering in a closed car wash in Larkfield. A search was conducted that evening, but proved fruitless.
Ercolini had a felony robbery warrant, Wasecko had multiple misdemeanor warrants, primarily for possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, failing to identify himself to law enforcement and failure to take financial responsibility for his fines.
-Heather Bailey
