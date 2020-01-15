Laying Lines— On Jan. 11 homeowners, administrators and local officials broke ground on the sewer project for the Larkfield neighborhoods, which had been leveled by the 2017 fires. The project has been a source of conversation and negotiation, as the homes had previously been on individual septic systems. Issues such as cost (as insurance wouldn’t cover the conversion), logistics and finding ways to keep the program voluntary for those who preferred to stay on septic systems kept the project in limbo for awhile, but it is now expected to be completed in 2022. The county will lay the necessary lines, and individual homeowners will be responsible for joining (or not) their system to the public one. Photos Heather Bailey and Sonoma Water

