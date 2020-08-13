At the Aug. 19 meeting of the Windsor Town Council, the vast majority of items on the agenda pertain to law enforcement in the town.
The two items on the consent calendar are a new five-year agreement for law enforcement services with the county of Sonoma and a service plan for Fiscal Year 2020-21. Windsor’s police services are done on contract with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. The estimated cost for these services in fiscal year 2020-21 is just over $8.1 million. However, Windsor’s per capita cost for police services is still the lowest in the county by a significant amount, $259 compared to a county average of $419.
The only item on the regular calendar (there are no public hearings) is a review of policing policies and practices on use-of-force. This will be a follow-up presentation from Windsor Police Chief Ruben Martinez on policing information requested at the July 1, 2020 Special Meeting of the town council. The council will also take public comments and provide direction to staff.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. There will be no in-person meeting, due to the current pandemic. Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/99861418215 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
entering Webinar ID: 998 6141 8215. The meeting will also be live streamed at:
https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos and be viewed on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
Public comment should be submitted via email to the council by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
