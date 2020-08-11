Library school resources

This is a challenging time for our community, and the Sonoma County Library is here to help with back-to-school needs. Are you a parent of a school-age child or children? A student yourself? Maybe you want to enrich your self-learning. The library has put together a list of resources you may find useful for the school year, and beyond. 

“My favorite thing about the library is the entire world of resources, entertainment and information is at our fingertips, for free, and you don’t even have to physically go to the library,” said Elisabeth Bertero, a middle school teacher at St. Rose Catholic School in Santa Rosa. “The library is a faithful old friend, always welcoming and ready!”

Roseland Collegiate Prep Seventh Grade English and Science Teacher Nicole Bassehes participated in the library’s recent Summer Reading Program and encourages students to keep reading into the school year. “This will be a year of change and uncertainty. I can’t think of a better gift to give a child than the comfort of a good book,” Bassehes said. 

Your online library never closes. Visit us online at www.sonomalibrary.org for more, including Spanish-language resources. 

-Submitted by Kat Gore, Marketing Specialist, Sonoma County Library

