Defendants Rene Espinoza Jr., 22, Maria Guadalupe Torres, 42, and Rene Espinoza Martinez, 42, all of Clearlake, were each sentenced earlier today by the Honorable Bradford DeMeo to a life-term in prison following their July convictions for the 2017 murder of Antonio Botello Arreola.
Each defendant entered a “no contest” plea to murder charges just prior to beginning jury selection for their trial.
The charges resulted from the three defendants coordinating the killing of Arreola, who had developed a relationship with Torres while he stayed on the defendants’ property. After learning of the relationship, Torres’ husband, Martinez, and son, Espinoza, conspired with her to lure Arreola to a remote area along Porter Creek Road in the middle of the night.
It was there that the two males repeatedly opened fire with handguns at the victim, who was struck multiple times. Following the shooting the defendants threw rocks at the victim’s head, and Espinoza stabbed him multiple times in the chest and neck.
All three defendants were charged with conspiring to commit murder, as well as murder, for their role in the killing. The case was set for trial to begin on June 28, 2019 when all defendants reached an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office to plead guilty. Espinoza was convicted of first degree murder and a further allegation that he personally used a firearm resulting in the death of Arreola. He was sentenced to a term of 50 years to life in prison. Torres was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to a term of 25 years to life in prison. Martinez was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to a term of 15 years to life in prison.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Andrew Lukas and Tom Gotshall, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Matt Stapleton and Denise Urton. Sergeant Jayson Fowler and Detective Ted Vellis of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department headed the investigation.
-Submitted by Joan Croft, Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office
