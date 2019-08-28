Remembrance — On Aug. 26 the colors of the Suffrage Movement, white, purple and yellow, were illuminated by light displays on the Windsor Town Green. The lights are suspended over the Green’s famous water feature, and were lit to celebrate the 99th anniversary of women winning the right to vote with the signing of the 19th Amendment. The display was organized by the Sonoma County 2020 Women’s Suffrage Project, a local nonprofit formed with the backing of the National Women’s History Alliance, in order to celebrate the centennial of Women’s Right to Vote in 2020 by collaborating with numerous organizations throughout Sonoma County. Aug. 26 has become known as Women’s Equality Day.
Photo Heather Bailey
