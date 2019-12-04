Windsor Lions Club’s All-you-can-eat Crab and Shrimp Feed will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Windsor Community Center, located at 901 Adele Drive in Windsor. The dinner includes all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, crab, peel and eat shrimp, bread, coffee, desert and a glass of wine. There is also a no-host bar and a raffle.
At 6 p.m. cocktails will be served and dinner is at 7 p.m. There is limited seating and tickets must be purchased early Tickets are $55.00 per person. Call 707-838-4531 for reservations, or mail checks to Windsor Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 6, Windsor, CA 95492.
All proceeds benefit local community projects. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed to be brought to premises.
-Submitted by Carol Rands
