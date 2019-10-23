The Windsor Lions Club will be hosting their annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 31. Founded in 1975, the Windsor Lions Club is celebrating its 44th year of service to the local community. One of the club’s first ideas was to have an event for children and families in Windsor. Now in its 34th year, the annual Halloween Costume Parade and Barbecue is an event recognized throughout the community.
The Halloween parade starts at 6 p.m, in the Windsor Raley’s parking lot. A fire truck will lead the parade of costumed children and their families to the Windsor Community Center on Adele Street. After this short walk, everyone is given a hot dog on a wooden stick to roast over hot coals. Fire safety is very important to the Windsor Lions Club and there will be the fire department personnel at the event to monitor the fire pit.
The entire meal of hot dogs & buns, potato chips, and water is free to the Windsor community. And every costumed youngster and their families are handed a bag of candy to enjoy.
We want to thank Raley’s for their continued support of this event. Raley’s has donated the hot dogs and buns for over the event, Encore Events donated the equipment and the Town of Windsor has provided additional support.
The Windsor Lions Club has many community events throughout the year. Check out our social media on Facebook, Windsor Lions Club, and website through Lions Club international, https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/windsorca/.
Our 7:00 p.m. dinner meetings are held the first and third Thursday evenings at the Windsor Community Center. We welcome visitors. For more information and an opportunity to learn more about the Windsor Lions, please contact us at 707-838-4531.
-Submitted by Carol Rands, Windsor Lions Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.