Mattie’s Butterflies — On May 15 it was Mattie Washburn’s turn for students and teachers to reconnect with a celebratory parade. Teachers and staff lined the two traffic circles at the school, joined by Windsor Police and the Windsor branch of the Sonoma County Fire District, to wave signs and cheer as carloads of students rolled by, with their own decorations and signs, many of which capitalized on the Mattie Monarch mascot of the school for TK through second graders. Photos Heather Bailey
