Climate change and iconic musicians to be explored
The next two forum class series sponsored by the Healdsburg chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) are set to start on March 17 and 19 at The Raven Performing Arts Center, 115 North Street, Healdsburg.
The two lecture and discussion series topics could hardly be further apart.
“Civilization and Climate Change”
Tyra Benoit will speak on climate change and civilization in a six-part series, looking both back through history and forward to a sustainable future. The Climate Change program runs for six Tuesday mornings form 10 to 11:45 a.m.
Tyra Benoit holds an MA in History and has taught about world civilizations for over 40 years. She has traveled extensively, both independently and through various awards as a Fulbright Scholar and from the National Endowment for the Humanities. She is currently a member of the Climate Reality Leadership Corps. Each of the six course sessions will provide participants with hopeful examples about what can be done to address the climate emergency that we face.
“Great Voices: An In-Depth Look at Six Iconic Rock and R&B Singers”
Beginning on March 19, author, educator and musician Pete Elman will profile six iconic rock and R&B singers: Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Tina Turner, Roy Orbison, Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin.
The musical profile series will be held on Thursdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m.
Elman grew up in Washington, D.C., and has been a professional musician since 1963, working as a keyboardist, trombonist, guitarist, bassist, arranger, composer, studio musician, recording artist, producer and teacher. Along the way he released four acclaimed solo instrumental albums. He is currently working on several book projects. He taught public school at all levels from 2002-2015, and since 2015 has created and taught 12 different popular courses on American music for numerous educational organizations.
Individuals can enroll and pay at the first session of each series or enroll at the AAUW website: healdsburg-ca.aauw.net. The cost for each series is $95.
— Rollie Atkinson
