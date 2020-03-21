Healdsburg Indivisible, in conjunction with Healdsburg District Hospital, has put out a call for donations of N95 masks.
“When the medical professionals on the front lines of responding to the coronavirus pandemic don't have personal protective equipment — especially N95 masks — we are all in danger,” stated an email sent out to local Indivisible members and posted on the group’s Facebook page. “Without masks, those valiant doctors and nurses are at risk of becoming infected themselves. And that risk extends to their patients, families and our entire community.”
The call for donations notes that recent fires have likely resulted in boxes of unused N95 masks tucked away in the garages of Sonoma County residents. Those who may have full or partial boxes of masks, or single masks in bags, are being asked to bring them to Healdsburg District Hospital and drop them off at a designated area. The only requirement is that the masks not be used.
Healdsburg Hospital is located at 1375 University Street in Healdsburg. People making mask donations should use the marked dropbox that's next to the tent outside the emergency entrance — they should not enter the hospital facility.
Local businesses can drop the masks off at Healdsburg District Hospital, and those in the Santa Rosa area can arrange to donate to Sutter by emailing jesserael@mac.com.
