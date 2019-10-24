Power shut offs, building codes and fees and a review of Summer night on the Green
The Oct. 16 meeting of the Windsor Town Council started with a report on the town’s preparations and plans for Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). The report comes on the heels of the first such PSPS, however the presentation was planned well in advance.
Following the most recent PSPS, the town manager had declared a state of emergency, which had to be ratified by the council. At that meeting, the council asked if Fire Chief Mark Heine could attend the presentation and provide information regarding the weather conditions and his view of the decision to have a PSPS.
Despite public opinion against the shutoffs, Heine made a compelling case that PG&E had acted appropriately. His point primarily is that while conditions within the town — which he referred to as the valley floor — may not have seemed concerning, at the higher elevations where previous fires had started, they were serious and significant.
“Its easy to understand why many of us thought the shutoff was not necessary, as we didn’t experience wind threat on the valley floor,” he said. “But when looking at weather stations around Windsor, especially in the hills, it’s a different story. A fire that started on the other side of the range in an east wind had a potential to impact Windsor.”
Heine went on to explain that when winds reach a speed of over 20 mph firefighters “can no longer use conventional fire fighting tactics, it will outpace us, we have to go into a defensive posture,” he said, adding that during the last PSPS the sustained wind readings in Shiloh Estates was 20 to 30 mph.
Similarly, below 25% humidity is said to create “critical fire danger” conditions, which also change firefighting tactics. According to Heine, humidity dropped to 3% during the event.
Heine went on to relate the significant winds found in places like Mt. St. Helena (70 mph) and a spot at the top of St. Helena Road, where a downed power line was found when restoration work started.
“We may not have been experiencing it where we sit, but we were experiencing significant threats in hillsides where transmission lines sit. That line, had it been powered when it went down, would have sparked a fire,” he said.
“Many of these weather stations recorded winds that matched 2017 up in ridgeline, which is the focal point I look at for threats to the town,” Heine said. “We didn’t experience it at sea level, but we had a rapid arrival of winds on early Wednesday. Whether PG&E should have shut down the power? From a fire chief’s perspective, the data indicates clearly the PG&E was protecting the town. Lines were found down and over 50 locations in their grid were found to have been damaged. Two years ago we had similar conditions and had 13 fires.”
The town’s PSPS plan can be viewed in its entirety at https://windsor-ca.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=1053&meta_id=65832.
Traffic mitigation fees and drainage impact fees
Public hearings were on the agenda for two development-related fee changes, however both were ultimately continued to meetings next month.
The drainage impact fee issue was continued with no presentation or discussion, as staff needed additional work on the topic before bringing it to council.
The proposal for traffic mitigation fee changes were presented by Alejandro Perez, Senior Civil Engineer and consultant TJKM Transportation Consultants, which had been tasked with completing a study on Windsor’s fees. The last time the fees were updated was 2008. Traffic impact fees are one-time fees imposed on development projects. The fees are intended to help mitigate the transportation impacts of future development growth. The traffic impact fee study reflects the findings of the 2040 General Plan adopted on April 4, 2018.
The traffic impact fee (TIF) fee calculation is based on trip generation estimates and the cost estimates of TIF improvement projects to develop a TIF cost per trip. Information from the general plan was used to determine expected land-use growth by land use categories.
Information from the General Plan, current 5-year Capital Improvement Program, and 2008 TIF update were used to develop a project list of improvements necessary to maintain acceptable levels of traffic operations for build-out conditions. The list of 21 projects was developed that includes many, but not all, of the previously identified projects as well as eight new projects. Each project cost estimate includes costs from environmental clearance through as-built plans.
One addendum to the proposal was that just this week the state passed a rule that Accessory Dwelling Units were to be exempted from these fees, so an amended proposal was submitted to reflect those changes,
The primary changes to the fees proposed include a 30% contingency applied to construction costs to account for increases in labor, material and energy costs in recent years; eight new projects have been added and the cost estimates for the added projects are more than triple what the estimated costs were for the completed projects; project costs for interchange projects have quadrupled from the amount included in the current fee structure; and the Downtown Bicycle and Pedestrian Crossing of U.S. 101 project cost estimate in the current report is $2,010,000, but a report completed in July 2018, estimated construction costs for the pedestrian overcrossing at $10 million which is a significant increase from the estimated cost.
Councilmembers and the public were concerned with a lot of the assumptions in the report, in particular the 30% contingency and the prices of the interchanges and other road work.
“A 30% contingency, isn’t that a little high? Wouldn’t you say 10 to 15 is the standard,” asked Councilmember Bruce Okrepkie.
It was explained that the contingency was set that high because the projects at this point are so undefined, estimating costs is virtually impossible. The consultant believed that as plans become more defined that figure will drop.
Local developer Richards Coombs understood that, but still had concerns. “We’ve heard projects are ill-defined. We get that. When I go to a contractor and ask for an estimate with something ill-defined, I get that the number I get will be a high number and I assume when things are better defined, it comes down,” he said. “But here, they aren’t picking a low number and when you load a 30% contingency on top, it creates a really, really high number.”
Coombs was also concerned about how the costs sharing for interchanges was being determined, stating that the recently completed interchange at Airport Boulevard showed significantly different percentages than those presented.
“I ask that you ask these consultants to go back and change two assumptions. Make your contingency 15% and make your share that you are allocating 20% not 40% and whatever comes out, I’ll be satisfied its fair and reasonable,” Coombs said.
The council clearly heard him, with the hearing being continued and town staff asked to return with more comparative information on actual costs, and comparisons of all jurisdictions within the county.
Summer Green stats
The end of summer signals the annual report on the Summer Nights on the Green. This year activities included eight family movie nights, 14 farmers markets, and 14 Thursday night concerts. Attendance for the concerts was 49,250 with an average of 3,518. The highest attendance was for Wonderbread 5, with 5,500 people enjoying the performance. Movie attendance was 3,450 or an average of 431.
Additions to this year included a management agreement with the Windsor Farmers Market, an agreement with Waste Less Windsor to help curb trash and waste at the events, the Valet Your Bike/Borrow a Chair program meant to help encourage more bicycle travel to and from the events, and a free shuttle from Windsor Middle School for the Thursday concerts. There is already a similar shuttle from the high school.
On some weeks the ridership from the middle school was actually higher than the high school, which staff was pleased with , considering it was a brand new service.
The financials for the events can be a little tricky to parse out, because they always include the police, security and town staffing costs, however, those hours are already budgeted for within those departments and would be paid regardless. Therefore, while the bottom line looks to be in red, in fact, it isn’t because those costs are paid outside the budget of the events.
This year, the concert expenses totaled $122,688 (including the above mentioned items) and revenue including sponsorship, donations, and payments from concessionaires totaled $88,857.
For the movie series, total expenses were $17,859 and revenue was $5,000, however, over $7,500 of that expense was police and staff costs, already budgeted within their departments.
For 2020, the proposed calendar of events includes 14 concerts (every Thursday from May 28 to Sept. 3, excluding July 2), nine movies (every Tuesday from June 2 to July 28). The additional movie will add a cost of $2,395.
In addition, staff recommends continuing to work with Waste Less Windsor on waste-reducing efforts, continuing the shuttle service from the middle school, creating a Memorandum of Understanding with the Windsor Farmers Market to continue its arrangement of the Summer Green events, and approve the addition of a ninth movie.
