Steve Delucchi, a Windsor resident and longtime supporter of the Windsor High School Booster Club died on June 26 after a brief illness at the age of 62.
Delucchi was a well-known member of the community, and was often found manning the grill at high school events and helping out however he could.
According to his obituary, Delucchi spent the last 26 years as the shop facilities Coordinator for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito & Vector Control District and had a lifelong passion for restoring old cars.
“On any day off you could find Steve listening to classic rock and working on cars in his shop. Steve was never alone while working in that shop, for he was always surrounded by great company, a good time and maybe just a couple Coors lights,” states his obituary.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the WHS Booster club wrote, “Most of us know Steve as the Windsor High School Boosters grill master. Most of us enjoyed his world-famous tri-tips, hot dogs and hamburgers at every home football game. If something was needed to be fixed or cleaned up, Steve was there to do it. Steve was a member of the WHS Boosters for the last 14 years. Steve definitely spoiled us with his ‘never say no’ attitude. Thank you, Steve for all of your hard work. You will be missed.”
Windsor Unified School District trustee Rich Carnation remembered Delucchi at the June 30 board meeting by asking for a moment of silence.
“He was one of those silent and steady volunteers for many, many years, helping with the Snack Shack and always doing the cooking over that hot grill,” Carnation said. “He passed away very quickly, and he’s going to be greatly missed. He’s given a lot of service to our kids over the year. His presence will be missed.”
Delucchi is survived by his wife Christy and four children. Danielle (James), Megan Simkalo (Chris), Katie and Stevie. Five grandchildren, Christopher, Isabella, Sophia, Grayson and Emerson. His mom Gerry and his Aunt "Raine" and two sisters Judy Zenoni (Bob) and Lisa Kelley (Roman), many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father Anthony Delucchi Jr., his grandfather Anthony Delucchi, Sr. and his grandmother Mary Delucchi.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Memorial Hospice and the WHS Boosters.
