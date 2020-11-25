There’s a lot on the agenda for the Dec.1 board meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Report and Discussion Items
The meeting will kick off with a report from Eric Van Pelt, the district's construction manager, who will update the board on the current status of all projects in process throughout the district
Then the board will review the board goals it set during an Oct. 15 a study session held to update the board goals of the district for the 2020-21 school year. At that meeting, board members reviewed the Mission Statement and the Guiding Principals. The board determined core values, and priority areas of focus. In addition, the board made sure align the goals to the district’s LCAP, and have a quantifiable basis for measuring success. Finally, indicators of success were identified and included with each goal. This is a first reading so that the board may discuss the indicators of success and give feedback to district administration.
Discussion and Action Items
TerraVerde Renewable Energy, LLC has served as the district's project manager during the installation of solar arrays at all of our campuses and the battery installation at Windsor High School. Now, the district is considering an annual service agreement with them for Asset Management of the Systems, which "provides monitoring, performance management, analysis and reporting services needed to mitigate risks, optimize performance, drive down costs and capitalize on revenue opportunities" as stated in the proposal from TerraVerde. In the agreement with TerraVerde it was agreed the district would use their services for the first two years following completion of the project. The annual cost for these services is $24,000.
The board will also discuss approving a change in the English graduation credits for North Bay Met Academy and Windsor Oaks Academy. Currently, all WUSD high school students are required to complete 40 English credits in order to meet graduation requirements. There is a proposal to reduce the number of required English credits for NBMA and WOA students to the California minimum of 30, and move the 10 reduced English credits into elective credits, thereby keeping the total credits necessary unchanged.
The School Plan for Student Achievement for each district school is updated each year to reflect major accomplishments, plan ongoing goals and outline implementation strategies for the year. Each school plan aligns it goals to the district Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). The school principals for Mattie Washburn Elementary, Brooks Elementary and North County Consortium will present their school’s plan goals for the 2020-21 school year.
The meeting will end with a few housekeeping items, including an annual approval of a multiple subject credential waivers for teachers and approving the meeting calendar for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.