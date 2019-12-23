After nearly a decade of work, the Lytton Band of Pomo Indians have their rancheria on 511 acres west of Windsor. The bill placing the land in trust for the tribe was passed by the federal government on Dec. 20, as part of a larger defense-spending package.
H.R. 1388, the Lytton Rancheria Homelands Act of 2019, was introduced by Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) on Feb. 27.
The final version of the bill passed the House on March 26 and was referred to the Senate Committee of Indian Affairs, whose hearing took place June 19. The bill was then pulled in to become a part of Senate Bill 1790, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. The 3,448-page bill comes with a $738 billion price tag.
A conference report agreed to by the house took place on Dec. 11 and a conference report agreed to by the senate took place on Dec. 17. The final version of 1790, with the Lytton’s homeland as part of it, was enacted and signed by President Trump on Dec. 20.
The act permanently prohibits the tribe from using those lands or other land in Sonoma County for casino gaming. It also upholds the memorandum of agreement between the tribe and county.
“The bill I introduced today reflects and strengthens the extensive stakeholder meetings and negotiations between the Lytton Tribe, Sonoma County and local agencies,” Huffman said in a statement in March. “This legislation would allow the Lytton Tribe to return to their homeland while upholding locally negotiated agreements, including the Memorandum of Agreement that reflects strong opposition to new casinos in Sonoma County.”
In 1958, the Lytton Rancheria, a federally-recognized Pomo Indian tribe, lost its homeland when its legal relationship with the federal government was terminated. That termination was later found to be unlawful, and in 1991 the tribe was restored to federally-recognized status. However, the stipulated judgment in the case did not include restoring the tribe’s reservation on its ancestral homeland.
The tribe purchased the land starting in 2009, with proceeds from a casino it runs in San Pablo, CA.
Sonoma County and Lytton Rancheria signed a memorandum of agreement on March 10, 2015 that details the development and management of the land in Sonoma, currently owned by the tribe, which will be taken into trust by the United States.
The parcel in question is approximately 511 acres, and 124 acres is proposed to be housing, civic buildings, a hotel/resort and a winery. The property is outside Windsor’s Urban Growth Boundary, but the town has attempted to work with the tribe to provide for water and sewer services, as it believes providing those utilities would be preferable to the tribe drilling its own well and building its own wastewater treatment facility.
The Lytton project has been fraught with controversy from the beginning, with some neighbors calling out the town council and the county for not preventing the project and development from happening altogether. It should be noted though, that tribal affairs are federal, and outside the jurisdiction of local bodies.
The tribe has around 300 adult members. It also purchased the 564-acre former Salvation Army property near Healdsburg in 2017.
Reached via text, Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli stated, “I’m looking forward to welcoming and working with our new neighboring government.”
