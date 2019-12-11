According to a post in the Windsor Police Facebook page, a raft of mail theft has occurred in the Vintana neighborhood.
The post states the overnight between Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 “multiple mailboxes were gone through in the Vintana neighborhood and mail was stolen.”
The post goes on to say that if you are a victim of the mail theft and wish to report it, call the Windsor Police Department at 707-838-1234 and reference case number W191208-001.
They are also encouraging anyone with any information about this case, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or subjects in the neighborhood please to call as well.
WPD suggests that mail be brought in immediately upon delivery, inquire about overdue mail and that citizens should monitor their credit. Considering lockable mailboxes is another great preventative measure to any future thefts.
Additional guidelines for dealing with mail theft information from the U.S. Postal Service can be found at https://www.uspis.gov/tips-prevention/mail-theft/.
-Heather Bailey
