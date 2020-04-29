According to a statement from the Windsor Police Department, on April 25 at approximately 9:45 p.m., WPD received a report of a subject brandishing a firearm near the Windsor High School.
The caller stated he was parked in the area when a male subject drove up to him in a red Pontiac and pointed at him what he believed to be a firearm. According to the statement, deputies arrived quickly on scene and observed a vehicle matching the description near the high school. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, however it fled south on Windsor Road.
During the pursuit, the registered owner of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Tyrell Vargas. Vargas was wanted by the Santa Rosa Police Department for an attempted vehicle theft that occurred earlier that day. He has no known address.
As the suspect vehicle neared Conde Lane, spike strips were successfully deployed to deflate the vehicle’s tires. The suspect vehicle then drove onto the southbound on-ramp of Highway 101 at which time a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver was used to stop the vehicle from entering the highway. The PIT maneuver is a slow speed tactic designed to cause the suspect vehicle to spin out and terminate the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle slid off the roadway and down an embankment landing on its roof. The driver, Vargas, fled on foot from the vehicle. During the foot pursuit, Vargas ran through a tall grassy field and covered a distance of approximately 500 yards.
Deputies were able to close the distance enough to where a Taser was effectively deployed. Vargas was safely taken into custody. A search of Vargas’ vehicle revealed no firearm; however, a small black hatchet was located.
During the entirety of the vehicle pursuit, speeds mostly fluctuated between 20 to 40 miles per hour.
After being medically cleared at a hospital, Vargas was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for the following charges: evading a peace officer, brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest, DUI/drugs and violation of probation. Vargas remains in custody being held on $35,000 bail.
— Heather Bailey
