In a statement released on Dec. 5, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced an arrest in the theft of a hearse from the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary staff.
According to the statement, on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2:10 p.m., staff from the Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary were delivering a casket in preparation for a service at St. Rose Church on Tenth Street in Santa Rosa. After bringing the casket inside, they returned to find the hearse missing. The Santa Rosa police department was notified, and officers began looking for the vehicle, described as a black, Cadillac hearse.
Around about 3 p.m., according to police, officers located the hearse at the Motel 6 located at 3145 Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa. When the hearse began to leave the hotel parking lot, officers stopped the hearse in the lot and detained the driver.
The driver in possession of the hearse was identified as Alberto Torres-Morales, 23, a Santa Rosa transient. Morales-Torres was arrested and booked at the county jail on charges of auto theft, grand theft and violation of probation.
-Heather Bailey
