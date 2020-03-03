It’s Election Day, and the votes are starting to roll in. Here are results for county measures, as well as Prop 13:
Last updated at 9:20 p.m.
|Measure I - Sonoma County
|66% required to win.
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|33533
|47.42%
|No
|37181
|52.58%
|Measure G - Sonoma County
|66% required to win.
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|42056
|59.53%
|No
|28595
|40.47%
|Prop 13 — California
|66% required to win.
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|32935
|47.27%
|No
|36739
|52.73%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.