As part of its Child Nutritional Program, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin, is providing lunch to all local children age 18 and under, at its Brooks Road Clubhouse, 9640 Brooks Road South in Windsor. This is an essential function for the community and will begin effective Monday, June 22. “Grab & Go” meals will be served curbside by Boys & Girls Club staff, starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Boys & Girls Clubs, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Monday and Wednesday “Grab & Go” meals will include two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks. Friday “Grab & Go” meals will include one breakfast, one lunch and one snack.
— Submitted by Michelle Edwards, Executive Vice President, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin
