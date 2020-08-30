At the Sept. 1 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees the most pressing matters for the evening will revolve around finalizing plans and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for distance learning.
There will be two public hearings on Learning Continuity and Attendance Plans, one for the district as a whole and a separate one for Cali Calmecac, because it’s a charter. Both will be presented by Director of Educational Services Lisa Saxon.
These hearings are necessary in the wake of Senate Bill 98, which established that the Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan required a written report and envisioned that a Learning Continuity Plan would replace the LCAP for the 2020–21 school year. This plan is intended to memorialize the planning process that is already underway for the 2020–21 school year.
The plan for the district can be viewed here: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/files/BSVQ7F67E07C/$file/2020_Learning_Continuity_and_Attendance_Plan_Windsor_Unified_School_District_20200827.pdf
After the two public hearings, the district will discuss and likely approve MOUs with the two employee labor groups, the Windsor District Educators Association (WDEA) and the California School Employees Association (CSEA)
WUSD entered into an agreement with WDEA in April 2020 to address the changes in working conditions that came as a result of the shelter in place orders in March of 2020 meant to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement at that time covered health and safety, and provisions for distance learning that were not already covered in their previous agreement with WDEA. That original MOU expired July 30, and so a new agreement has been drafted to address working conditions in much greater detail.
This current agreement addresses distance learning only, with the understanding that when conditions change, a new MOU will be drafted to address working conditions that are unique to hybrid learning during some level of pandemic conditions.
Around the same time, a similar agreement was entered into with CSEA, and similarly expired on July 30.
The proposed agreement with CSEA differs however, in that it addresses changes in working conditions, and will remain in effect throughout this school year, regardless of whether we are in distance or hybrid learning during some range of pandemic conditions.
If approved, both MOUs will expire June 30, 2021.
To view the complete agenda, go to: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public
The open session will start at 6 p.m., and will be held via Zoom and streamed live to the WUSD Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/WindsorUnified/
Any public comment should be sent to jcox@wusd.org by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
