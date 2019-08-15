Big day—School started up again in Windsor on Aug. 14, with the district’s newest students and their most veteran showing up eager for the school day to start. At Mattie Washburn Elementary students were greeted by principal Julie Stearn, taking over the helm of the newly expanded school. The littlest learners seemed unphased by their big day, and excited to meet new friends and teachers. At Windsor High School, the district ‘s veteran students looked forward to all the new year had to offer. Photos Heather Bailey and Julia Sawyer 

