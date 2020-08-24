Updated Monday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. —
In its evening update, CalFire reported that the Walbridge Fire is now 54, 503 acres and 7% contained.
The Meyers Fire is 2,360 acres and 96% contained.
Fire conditions will dictate when residents can return
Repopulation of the lower Russian River communities may not occur for another two to five days depending on fire conditions according to CalFire Division Chief Ben Nichols. In a 4 p.m. update Monday afternoon, Nichols said it would be “unlikely” to see the repopulation of all lower Russian River areas by tomorrow due to the current level of fire activity in the area and at the top, back valley of Armstrong Woods.
“It is overzealous at this point to expect that maybe in the next day or so. My guess would be several days at this point depending on fire conditions over the next several days. Fire is going to dictate when we get people back in the communities,” Nichols said.
He said there has been some infrastructure damage along Sweetwater Springs and it needs to be safe before folks can come back into the area.
CalFire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said while lines are looking pretty good for the Walbridge Fire, 5% contained at 54,068 acres, and the Meyers Fire, 95% contained at 2,360 acres, there are still areas with active burns.
“We are having active burning over here in the east zone as we speak right now, so are we liking what we’re seeing and the work that’s being done over on the Walbridge Fire? Absolutely… but I want to make sure we’re clear that this is a very large fire,” Kavanaugh said.
In terms of how the fire is holding near Armstrong Woods, Nichols said the fire has made it down the slopes into the upper portion of the park.
“We have fire that has made it back down the slopes into the upper portion of the park near the Colonel Armstrong tree. The strike team that we have prepositioned in the park to do structure defense has mitigated the structure defense problem and they are deploying as we speak to ensure that the fire doesn’t get to the Colonel Armstrong tree tonight,” Nichols said.
He said it is critical that they keep it in the canyon proper because the slope on the west side of the park up to the fire trail is steep and if it got onto that slope it could threaten their control line.
Added moisture in the air has helped crews keep a lid on containment lines and they’ll continue to work on buttoning up areas with bulldozers and other resources according to Nichols.
The Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center Director, Chris Godley, said in the coming days the county will have more information about setting up local assistance centers.
Sonoma County Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and James Gore recognized that folks may be anxious to get back to their homes, but some areas, such as Mill Creek, have sustained heavy infrastructure damage and power lines and trees need to be cleared before residents can start returning to their homes.
“We know everybody wants to get back in but if you drive down Mill Creek Road, if you drive up Chemise Road onto Big Ridge if you drive up certain sections of Sweetwater Springs, there are some areas back there that are pretty hairy and very dangerous,” said District 4 Supervisor James Gore. “There are a lot of trees still falling, a lot of arborists and Sonoma County Public Works crews and PG&E doing significant infrastructure work to prepare us for a long road to recovery… It still looks like a war zone out there and some areas and that is why it is difficult to get people back in.”
Gore said one of the first things that happens in fire recovery is a household hazardous waste sweep where experts identify down structures and scrub the area of any chemicals, waste or leaking propane tanks.
Gore said once the county mobilizes local assistance centers they’ll set up community meetings, most likely in a virtual format, and rally state and local partners to get needed resources for recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.