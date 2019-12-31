The top ten stories as determined by page views on windsortimes.com are as follows:
- Old Red Tree Farm brings a new holiday tradition to Windsor.
- Windsor High School Principal resigns
- Summer Nights on the Green announces band lineup
- A piece of elementary education history to close
- Two horses abandoned in a trailer in Home Depot parking lot
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica coming to Windsor
- Where to park, when your home is on wheels
- Evacuation warning lifted for much of north county
- And a roundabout we go: town circles summer 2020 for construction
- Lining up for Pliny
The top ten stories as determined by Google Analytics for windsortimes.com are as follows:
- Windsor High School Principal resigns
- Two horses abandoned in a trailer in Home Depot parking lot
- A piece of elementary education history to close
- Lining up for Pliny
- Sherri Kahn, dedicated community member, passes away
- Photos: Flooding North of Windsor
- Stormy weather takes its toll
- There’s no place like home
- Cheer squad is head and shoulders above the competition
- Farewell to Windsor Creek
