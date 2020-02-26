The 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Season has officially started. For the second year running, winemaker and Mutt Lynch Winery owner Brenda Lynch has created a special “Meet The Cookies” tasting flight for guests to enjoy at the Mutt Lynch tasting room in downtown Windsor.
Lynch and her Mutt Lynch staff spent several hours tasting and sipping to find the perfect five “wine and cookie” pairings to feature. She swears that “it was hard work.”
Guests will be charged $15 for the special tasting flight of five wines (tasting fees are waived with any wine purchase) and will be charged $5 for the platter of five cookies. Mutt Lynch will donate 100% of cookie sales revenues to its local Windsor Girl Scout Troop #10809.
“We are proud to support our local troop as the Girl Scouts earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures,” Lynch said.
Mutt Lynch’s 2020 “cookie and wine” pairings include:
Shortbread Trefoil and 2018 Fou Fou le Blanc Sauvignon
Blanc Caramel Delights Samoa and 2017 Grey Muzzle Chardonnay
Thin Mints and 2016 Girly Girl Pinot Noir
S’Mores and 2017 Chateau d’Og Cabernet Sauvignon
Peanut Butter Patty Tagalongs and 2017 Hellhound Cabernet Sauvignon
The “Meet The Cookies” special tasting flight will be available Feb. 21 to April 30. Mutt Lynch’s tasting room is located off the Windsor Town Green at 9050 Windsor Road, and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
— Heather Bailey
