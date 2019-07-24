On Aug. 6, neighbors throughout Windsor and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
This year, the Windsor Police Department will host its second annual National Night Out campaign. This event will take place at the Windsor Town Green from 5 to 7 p.m. It will feature Windsor Police staff, patrol cars, a K-9 demonstration and activities and games for the kids.
Sonoma County Fire and Sonoma County Animal Services will be joining in on the fun with a fire engine, safety tips, adoptable animals and literature on pet care and adoption. They will also be serving hotdogs, snacks and refreshments.
According to a statement from the Windsor Police Department, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police/community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we are making that happen.”
According to their website, National Night Out started in 1984 in 400 communities in 23 states. Today, Windsor residents are being invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide to experience National Night Out.
“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of strong police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring to live and work,” said the statement from the Windsor Police Department. “When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”
