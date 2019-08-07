Meet And Greet—On Aug. 6 Windsor’s first responders met with residents on the Town Green for National Night Out, a national “block party” for first responders to get to know their neighbors. Members of the Windsor Police Department were on hand to meet with people and serve them hot dogs, while representatives of Sonoma County Fire District, Bell’s Ambulance, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Parks and Recreation and Sonoma County Animal Services were on hand to chat and hand out goodies for the kids. SCAS also had a few adoptable dogs on hand. Kids got to sit on a police motorcycle, climb into a fire truck, check out the bomb squad’s vehicle and bomb disposal robot, and Henry 1 did a fly over. The highlight of the evening was a demonstration from K-9 Mako, who cheerfully showed off his takedown skills. Photos Heather Bailey
