Program utilizes COPE groups, community building and crime prevention techniques
The Windsor Wellness Partnership has announced the launch of the Windsor Neighborhood Community Program (WNCP) for the Town of Windsor to help create resilience and involvement in the community.
“The overall goal of WNCP is to assist Windsor residents in being more resilient and more involved with their community,” said Diana Borges, Windsor Neighborhood Community Program coordinator. “Early this year, Windsor Wellness Partnership organized a ‘pilot test’ neighborhood program with about six neighborhood team leaders to assist our community in being better prepared and to increase communication.”
Borges became the WNCP coordinator in September and researched existing neighborhood programs that address emergency preparedness. Based on the research, Windsor Wellness Partnership decided to use Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (COPE) to address the emergency preparedness/response portion of the program and subsequently developed WNCP.
However, the WNCP program has has three main areas it addresses; emergency prevention and response, community building and crime prevention.
The WNCP is using the existing COPE program for the emergency prevention and response portion of their plan. The Windsor COPE group is part of COPE Northern Sonoma County, of which there are more than 30 groups.
“COPE provides a model built upon neighbor helping neighbor before, during, and after an emergency to foster community preparedness,” said Borges. “COPE offer various services and opportunities to support preparedness efforts for emergencies such as earthquakes, wildfires, floods and other natural and man-made emergencies. During an emergency, participants get current and valuable information about the situation through the COPE communication chain.”
The WNCP is looking for people to participate in the program as residents and people to be Neighborhood Leaders for the COPE group, to head up 10 to 20 residences in their immediate neighborhood. Participation in the program is voluntary, confidential and free, according to Borges. There is a currently a COPE group in Windsor that was started before the 2019 Kincade Fire and has about 50 participants and will likely merge into the one being created by the WNCP.
“Neighborhood leaders provide the neighborhood residents with information such as emergency preparedness, process and procedures before, during and after emergency events,” said Borges. “Each leader assists in the collection of survey information for each neighborhood resident and sets an example for emergency preparedness in their neighborhood. In some cases, these duties may be shared by a co-leader who shares in the responsibilities of a large neighborhood.”
While it is hoped the participation will happen across all three platforms of the WNCP, Borges said signing up for COPE is the current priority.
“Residents can opt out of any portion of the program but are highly encouraged to participate in COPE. Neighborhood Leaders help facilitate the emergency preparedness and response portion (COPE) and are encouraged to facilitate community building activities that are appropriate for their neighborhood. WNCP organizers will facilitate the Crime Prevention portion by scheduling the Windsor Community Services Officer to speak to neighborhood teams about crimes in their area,” she said.
Community building activities could include things like neighborhood cleanups, neighborhood meetings and parties, activities to reduce waste, save water, garden sharing, holiday parties and contests.
“The short term goal is to have Windsor residents sign up to participate in WNCP/COPE, with eventually getting at least 50% of Windsor residences participating in the program,” said Borges. “Long term goals are to have Windsor residents more involved in community activities, helping each other, informed and prepared for emergencies, and more confident that together we make a difference. Also, to improve communication and provide a method for community members to weigh in on projects and decisions that affect all of us.”
Want to participate or be a neighborhood leader? To find out more information about the program go to www.WindsorWellness.org, send an email to WNCP@WindsorWellness.org or call Diana Borges at 707-239-2693.
