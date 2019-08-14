According to a statement, during a meeting of the Windsor Unified School District on Aug. 6, the WUSD board of trustees approved the appointment of Carolina (Carol) Castro Ballard as the new assistant principal of Windsor Middle School. Ballard will be stepping into the role previously served by Erin Elliot who has returned to her former district as a high school assistant principal.
Ballard has served for the past seven years as an elementary principal in the Bellevue Union District in Santa Rosa. According to the statement, Ballard desired to return to the secondary school level, where she worked earlier in her career, and was interested in the opening at WMS due to its innovative programs.
Ballard is described as a “transformative leader” and her accomplishments include improved learning and test scores through rigorous instruction, raising almost a half million dollars to provide for arts and technology integration and starting a dual immersion program, which included collaborative work with the Sonoma State University dual immersion teacher preparation program.
Ballard brings over 25 years of experience in education, holding a Master’s Degree in Special Education and credentials/certification in Administrative Services, RSP, Education Specialist, Single Subject and CLAD. Prior to going into administration, she was a Resource Specialist teacher for 15 years working in both public and non-public schools.
Ballard is bilingual and bicultural and brings that strength to our leadership team. According to the statement, she has worked diligently in her career to construct pathways for the Spanish-speaking parents and community in her district, bringing in more Hispanic parent leaders and improving diversity recognition across special events and visual representation within the school. She also has extensive experience with Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), Positive Behavior Intervention Systems (PBIS) and technology intervention.
-Heather Bailey
