In a statement released on May 27, the Windsor Unified School District announced that Hector Soto has been appointed as the new assistant principal of Cali Calmécac Language Academy. Soto will be stepping into the role serving alongside current assistant principal Lidia Teruel-Albert, and principal Sharon Ferrer. This role will serve to lead the 100-plus teachers and support staff that serve nearly 1,200 students.
Soto was most recently assistant principal at Lawrence Cook Middle School in Santa Rosa, and previously was assistant principal at American Canyon Middle School near Vallejo.
According to the statement, in both of these roles, Soto distinguished himself for building strong campus culture, and his ability to develop strong relationships with colleagues, students, and families. Soto’s career in education began in his role as a Kindergarten teacher at Edison-Brentwood Academy in East Palo Alto.
Soto earned his B.A. in Chicano/Latino Studies at Sonoma State University, his teaching credential at the National Hispanic University, and his M.A. and administrative credential at San Francisco State University.
Soto grew up down the block from Cali Calmécac and currently resides in Santa Rosa with his spouse and three young children.
According to the statement, he is enthusiastic about his new role in Windsor. “I have such respect for Cali Calmécac and its proud history,” Soto said. “I am honored to join this team and look forward to serving this community. It feels like coming home.”
Cali Calmécac Language Academy is a district charter school in Windsor Unified School District. The school brings together Spanish and English-speaking students to help them become bilingual and bi-literate while promoting cross-cultural understanding and academic excellence.
Students in grades K-8 benefit from programs that promote academic achievement, positive social interaction, and personal development. The school’s curricula are focused on project-based learning activities, and features a gardening and nutrition program that has enriched students' health and wellness. The school encourages parent involvement and strives to create a school wide, college-going culture. Students are publicly rewarded for their scholastic progress and achievement both on state and school-based measures.
— Heather Bailey
