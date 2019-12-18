Wells Fargo turns to library for historical context
When the new branch of Wells Fargo Bank held an opening event last week in Lakewood Village, it featured a new mural, created by Wells Fargo designers, featuring historic photos from the Windsor community.
The photos were easily accessible, thanks to the Sonoma County Library’s extensive collection of historical images, preserved and accessible online. The mural is the latest in a bank-and-library collaboration, with historic murals in Wells Fargo branches in Rohnert Park, Petaluma and Santa Rosa.
“The Sonoma County Library is pleased to support Wells Fargo in their efforts to celebrate the unique histories of local communities. The Windsor mural project, which draws inspiration from several images from the Sonoma County Library’s vast historic photograph collection, is just one of several Wells Fargo murals in which Sonoma County Library images appear,” said Katherine Rinehart, manager of the library system’s History & Genealogy Library.
The 57-square-foot mural includes images from Windsor’s past, including a local parade, a poultry and egg farm, a stately brick schoolhouse and a general store owned by the Bell family.
Beth Currie, the mural program director for Wells Fargo, said she appreciates working with the library. “We’re tremendously fortunate to have such a great partnership with the Sonoma County Library,” Currie said. “It is through this incredible resource that we have been able to give back to the community of Windsor with a mural that will hopefully inspire generations for years to come.”
Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli welcomed the crowd assembled for the ribbon-cutting, adding that he is a Wells Fargo customer. “Let’s get this going, I have to make a deposit,” he joked, as the ribbon was unrolled.
David Mohle, president of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce board, also greeted the morning crowd, who then visited the new branch (in the Lakewood Center) and inspected the mural.
