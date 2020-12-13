The Dec. 15 Windsor Unified School District (WUSD) Board of Trustees meeting will kick off with the swearing in of returning trustee Bill Adams and new trustee Malinalli Lopez, followed by the restructuring of the board and the assignment of committees and school sites.
From there, the board will jump right into a meaty agenda that hints at the challenges to come.
COVID updates
First up will be the a draft COVID Pandemic Handbook. This item rose out of the challenge WUSD administration has been experiencing during this time interpreting continually changing direction from federal, state and county agencies, and translate this direction into protocols for managing the pandemic in school and office settings. The Draft COVID Pandemic Handbook is a product of the district’s considerations over this period of time and is being piloted by principals, school nurses and the human resources team to manage distance learning and prepare for the eventual return of students.
This item will be followed up by a report from Superintendent Jeremy Decker on the current status of COVID-19 and discussion of a timeline for the reopening of schools.
School plans for student achievement
The School Plan for Student Achievement for each district school is updated each year to reflect major accomplishments, plan ongoing goals and outline implementation strategies for the year. Each school principal will present their school’s plan goals for the 2020-21 school year via individual power point presentations. Village Charter School, Cali Calmecac Language Academy, Windsor Middle School, Windsor High School, North Bay Met Academy and Windsor Oaks Academy will present their plans.
Budgets and finances
Chief Business Officer Lois Standring will have a busy night, as she presents the first interim budget and presents for approval the accounting of development fees for the 2019-20 fiscal year. She’ll also be presenting for approval a management contract with TerraVerde Renewable Partners, for the care and maintenance of the districts solar panels.
Every year, districts and charter schools must provide parents with a budget overview of the Local Control Funding Formula (previously called the Local Control Accountability Plan). It must be provided in conjunction with the first interim budget, on or before Dec. 15. Director of Educational Dervices Lisa Saxon will be presenting this item.
The district’s over view can be found here. The overview for Cali Calmecac can be found here.
The meeting will conclude with a review of the board goals for the year.
The full agenda for the meeting can be found at:
https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/windsorusd/Board.nsf/Public
The meeting will open at 5 p.m. for public comment on closed session items. Superintendent Decker and the trustees will then recess to closed session. Regular open session will start at 6 p.m., this meeting will be held via Zoom and streamed live to YouTube at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTC8qiAOAh8Qd77KSW7c8wA
Public comment should be sent to jcox@wusd.org by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
