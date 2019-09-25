Sonoma County Resource Recovery introduced cardboard drop-off locations in 2018 for residents and businesses to dispose of oversized and excess cardboard. In response to increased demands, Sonoma County Resource Recovery will be adding new cardboard collection bins at Mattie Washburn Elementary School and Windsor Middle School. The cardboard collection bin located at the Windsor Community Center will be removed and discontinued due to operational issues.
The blue cardboard only dumpsters will be available and can be found at the following locations:
- Public Works Corporation Yard, Used Oil Facility, 8400 Windsor Road
- Town parking lot at the corner of Windsor River Road and Windsor Road
- Town parking lot at the Huerta Gym adjacent to the Town Green and library. (Not available during Town Green Concert series).
In addition, the following Windsor school sites will offer cardboard collection: Mattie Washburn Elementary, 75 Pleasant Avenue and Windsor Middle School, 9500 Brooks Road South.
For more information contact Sonoma County Resource Recovery at 707-795-7470 or email info@sonomacorr.com. To reach the Town of Windsor, please contact Administrative Operations Manager Kristina Owens, at (707) 838-5355, or email wasteservices@townofwindsor.com.
-Submitted by Kristina Owens, Administrative Operations Manager, Town of Windsor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.