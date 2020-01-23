Esports and construction technology win approval
At the Jan. 14 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District, a new course and a new sport for Windsor High School dominated the meeting’s conversation.
The rising needs of the construction and building industry are fueling a new course offering at the high school, but the long term plan is to offer a new pathway for students and improve the college and career ready metric for the district.
Assistant Principal Grace Curtin-Fiano and culinary instructor Marie Ganister (who takes an interest in courses that promote career readiness) presented the first in a stepladder of courses they hope to bring to the school in the future, potentially culminating in a new core offering.
“This is envisioned as a 10th grade fall semester offering,” Curtin-Fiano said. “As we know there is not enough workforce to keep up with demand and the fires added a strain on an already depleted workforce. It is not a goal for them to become laborers, the goal is for them to understand all aspects of the industry and have skills in multiple areas.”
Introduction to Construction Technology will focus on material handling, lifting, stacking tie offs, hand signals, measurement tools, estimation, conversion between standard and metric, geometry, trigonometry, area volume and introduction to power tools, machines and careers. There will be heavy emphasis on safety, including giving students who take the course 10-hour course for a Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) certification for hand and power tools.
WHS has received a California Partnership Academy grant of $50,000 to get the class started, with ongoing grants of $48,000 for year two and $72,000 for year three.
“If it was funded in perpetuity, it could potentially lead to another focus area for the school,” Ganister said. “The North Coast Builders Exchange is so excited with what we could do in Windsor. Our advisory committee is already built, and the community wants to participate. Roughly 15 professionals have said we’d love to partner with you.”
The plan is to house the class near the area where there is currently a huge kiln near the M quad. The area allows large vehicle access for deliveries, but also has access to parking, water and electric service.
“That quad has become the industrial arts quad, and we think there will also be an opportunity to do some partnerships with Dave Beal and his team with Nueva with construction set design,” Curtin-Fiano said.
Curtin-Fiano and Ganister have a long term plan to create a pathway, starting with this intro class and working up to an 11th grade Construction Skills Practice course and a 12th grade Sustainable Future course featuring a 30 hour internship requirement, with an even longer term eye towards eventually creating a new core at the high school.
“I would like as we lean towards class expansions up that pyramid we need to take an assessment of the number of cores and classes,” said Trustee Bill Adams. “We may have too many. We must really look at each core and say ‘how does that diffuse the effort and budget we have.’ I’m not aware of (an assessment of cores) being done in a number of years.”
However, since the item up for consideration is only the first step of the pyramid, it garnered easy, unanimous passage from the assembled board members.
In addition to the new class, a new sport was also approved, though the definition of “sport” was at the heart of the debate over the item. Assistant principal Pete Sullivan led the conversation about esports, otherwise known as video games tournaments, becoming a sanctioned sport at WHS.
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has recently partnered with PlayVS, a company that hosts esports tournaments, to include esports as an initiative. PlayVS holds tournaments in League of Legends and Rocket League, and the 2020 season will run from Feb. 17 to April 17.
There is currently an esports club at WHS with 23 members, and they practice and compete in the computer lab that filmmaking is taught in. Teams of five or three (depending on the game) work together to compete against other teams. None of the game featured have a “mature” rating or involve first person shooter or other violent themes. They are also a closed system, to ensure that no one in the games the students are playing are anything other than other students.
Team eligibility will be the same as any other CIF-sanctioned sport, with GPA and other requirements and eligibility for banners and scholastic awards.
It was inevitable that the conversation about approving the esports team centered around whether or not video gaming constitutes a real sport. In addition, Vice President Stephanie Ahmad expressed concerns about screen time.
“Isn’t this just video games at school,” she asked skeptically.
But Sullivan and Chris Moghtaderi the Instructional and Technology Services Director were ready to defend the team.
“Colleges are awarding scholarships including Stanford, Boise State, quite a few others,” Moghtaderi. “There have also been studies that show player’s heart rates get up to 180 beats per minute and the more professional players do physical training, because it leads to better in performance in game. In other big news the Olympics are looking at adding esports for 2024.
“And, from a promotional perspective, these events draw millions of views (online),” he continued. “By 2022 the tournaments will have more viewers than the World Series, and just slightly less than the Super Bowl by 2022. So there is a potential hosting of live events, people watch and stream, so this could be another sport to generate athletic funds.”
“Sport is the umbrella of people getting together for a common purpose and finding connection,” said Athletic Director Jaime Williams. “That is what all sports bring. It is not just the athletic component, and we want to create an opportunity because CIF gave us an opportunity.”
Two students, who are in the esports club and also play varsity football, came forward to add their support for the new sports team, pointing out that it allows them meet and get to know a broader subset of people at school.
“They are some of the nicest, funniest people and they are so good at games,” one said. “They are so excited to hear about the esports league and to be able to represent the school and show what they are good at and can bring to the school.”
“This is for kids that want to represent the school and don’t have another option,” said Moghtaderi.
Team members will also be able to get a letter for lettermen jackets.
It was clear the words had an affect, because after some initial skepticism, the board came around and voted unanimously to create the team and have a coaching stipend made available. If the team populates to a significant degree, and assistant coach will be brought on as well.
