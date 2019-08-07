Q and A—Students, parents, faculty and community members came together on Aug. 2 at the WHS gym for a meet and greet with the new principal Dr. Lamar Collins. After introducing himself and his family, Collins gave the audience a chance to ask questions. Many questions were asked about his past jobs and time with the U.S. Army. When asked why he chose the town of Windsor, Collins said “I was looking for three things. I wanted a town that was close to the ocean, but not on the ocean, close to a big city, but not in a big city and had nice weather. Windsor fit all three of those things.”
During one of his answers, Collins mentioned his love of sports and how he wants to make it a point to visit at least one practice of every team at Windsor High. Collins touched on his excitement to see a lacrosse game when the time comes. “They don’t have lacrosse in Texas … I have no idea what it is.” The general census was that the Windsor community is excited to welcome Collins and his family, and they are equally as excited to become a part of it.
Photos Julia Sawyer
