At its Dec. 17 meeting, the WUSD Board of Trustees appointed of Dr. Chris Canelake to the role of Director of Human Resources. As announced earlier this fall, current director, Mary Berkey, will be retiring at the end of December.
According to a statement from the district, “Berkey has contributed most positively to the district, its schools/departments and to the over 600 employees. We wish her the very best and honor her for her over 37 years of service to the field of education.”
Canelake’s appointment is effective January 2, 2020, though he will be working alongside Berkey for a number of planned days to facilitate a smooth transition, according to the statement.
In his years of experience in Education, Canelake has served as a classroom teacher, associate principal, principal, founding consultancy leader and district office leader/cabinet-level administrator. His experience spans from Minnesota, to Arizona to California.
Canelake is no stranger to the Human Resources Department. He comes with most recent HR experience as an Executive Director and Assistant Superintendent, leading Human Resources departments/services with the San Francisco Unified School District, the San Jose Unified School District, and the Balsz School District (Phoenix, AZ), over a course of the last nine years.
Canelake received his Doctorate of Education (Leadership, Policy and Administration) from Arizona State University. He received his Educational Specialist Degree and his Master of Arts Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Minnesota. He also received his Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Education from the University of Minnesota.
“Dr. Canelake comes to WUSD with an outstanding reputation as a supportive and engaged/engaging leader,” the district said in a statement. “Stakeholder representatives, including employees, colleagues and supervisors have all attested to his ability to build and sustain a strong systems of support while maintaining outstanding and positive relationships among all with whom he works.”
-Submitted by Brandon Krueger, Superintendent, Windsor Unified School District
