At the Oct. 2 meeting of the Windsor Town Council, and abbreviated meeting was overseen by an abbreviated council (Mayor Dominic Foppoli and Vice Mayor Deborah Fudge were absent).
The assembled community received a report from Sheila Wolski, a city planner, on the town’s new interactive Geographic Information System mapping tool.
“The context for presentation is a new planning tool we have been working on for the past year,” said Town Manager Ken MacNab by way of introduction. “It got previewed during the district elections discussions. We are preparing this tool as we face constant challenges on how we get information out to the public and keep people informed in the digital age. This tool puts it in a format a lot like Google maps and allows for land use information from the town to be easily available.
“This is a tool provided to the public to provide better information about where they live and work,” Wolski said.
The tool is accessible from the town’s homepage (scroll down and look for the barrel icon that says “Town Maps” and at the bottom of that page is a link to the Windsor GIS portal.
The home page of the portal is an aerial view of the town with a pink border delineating the town boundaries. From there you can add additional layers to view things like pending developments (including their current status), Station and Downtown specific plan, the airport safety zone, the historic properties and districts, the flood hazard zones, town-wide zoning and boundaries for the district elections as well as future plans delineated in the 2040 general plan.
You can view a satellite image or a maps image and navigate the images just like Google maps, including zooming in and out and moving the pages and there are additional layers for county items.
There is also a function which allows you to view permitted uses on a given property, so potential purchasers could know ahead of time if their plans for a parcel are possible.
Councilmember Esther Lemus asked if there was a key or other instructional information on using the system available on the page, and while it doesn’t currently exist MacNab and Wolski both thought that was it was an excellent idea and made plans to implement it.
Lemus also asked if the results are certified, in other words, if they can be used in court.
“The phrase we use is that the information is ‘deemed reliable but not guaranteed.’ We wouldn’t recommend it for legal purposes, and we don’t certify it,” MacNab said.
“I’d also like to point out that especially with parcel lines, these are flat photos (so) you shouldn’t view them as a legal property line. Only a surveyor could to that. The tool doesn’t take topography into consideration, so you can’t rely on GIS as property line indicator,” Wolski added.
The other significant item for the evening was the culmination of a six-year study and plan for traffic speed on the section of Starr Road that stretches between Reiman Lane and Windsor River Road. The current posted speed limit is 35 mile per hour.
Community complaints over the speed limit and pedestrian safety began in 2013, according to senior civil engineer Alejandro Perez, and a traffic calming study was ordered. The report from that study was presented in December 2015, and the council approved the plans for those improvements in December 2017. The work, including new sidewalks, striping and shoulders, was completed in December 2018.
However, at a traffic safety community meeting in March, residents formally requested the speed limit be lowered to 25 miles an hour.
But, state code sets out a specific definition of which roads can be set at 25 miles an hour and at present that section of road does not meet those criteria. Thus, the plan brought forward was to set the speed limit at 30 mile per hour.
Resident Wally Krutz was the lone speaker at public comment and he expressed that he did not believe the town was interpreting the state statute correctly and that the speed limit should be dropped to 25 miles per hour, based on the roads narrowness.
However, the town’s traffic consultant Mary Jo Young of W-Trans pointed out that there is no interpretation involved, the density of housing in the area is simply too low to qualify.
“In the (code) section quoted by Mr. Krutz, a prerequisite says that the street has to qualify under four conditions: it has to be a residential district, not based on the number of homes but the density. South Starr Road doesn’t have the density. It’s written in the vehicle code. There simply needs to be more homes,” she said. “The second criteria is if the street is in a business district and again, that is for a street like Market Street and the third is commercial district, and it just doesn’t meet that criteria. The final criteria is near senior centers or schools, within a certain distance, but since it doesn’t meet any of these criteria, it doesn’t qualify for narrow street speed reduction.”
In addition, for housing to be considered in the density numbers for the code, the houses must be directly facing the street in question. Since that section of Starr Road is more rural, many of the houses are set back too far from the road to be considered in the density count. However, Young did say that the housing density number was close and that at a certain point in the future it may be high enough to consider an additional reduction.
