Windsor Presbyterian Church will welcome their new pastor, The Reverend Mary Beene, on Sunday, Feb. 2 at their worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m.
After many months of interviewing candidates, the nominating committee recommended Beene and by unanimous vote of the congregation, she was chosen as the new pastor. She and her family are relocating from Georgia, with Mary settling in immediately in Windsor and her husband and son joining her in the early summer when the school semester is done.
Beene grew up in Detroit, attended high school in Pennsylvania, majored in environmental science and German at Allegheny College, served in the Peace Corps in Hungary, earned a Masters in Public Administration at American University in Washington DC and worked for over 12 years for environmental non-profits in DC and Boston with an emphasis on board training and fundraising.
She met her husband Eric, also a pastor, at church in South Boston. She attended seminary and subsequently moved to Savannah. Mary served a tiny church in Rincon, Georgia and started a spiritual direction practice beginning in 2015.
-Submitted by Dana Johnson
