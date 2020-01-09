The Dec. 17 meeting of the Windsor Unified School District started with the annual board reorganization, with vice president Eric Heitz taking the reins for the coming year and Stephanie Ahmad taking over the vice president position. Placement on committees and on school sites were also decided (see sidebar). Outgoing president George Valenzuela was praised by his fellow councilmembers as he vacated his seat.
“You’ve been on the board longer than everybody, and this year you had that lovely October surprise,” said Bill Adams, referencing the Kincade Fire. “Thanks for your steady hand. I enjoy your hand on the rudder. And you are always looking at things through and reminding us about that equity lens and its helpful.”
SBAC Results
Director of Educational Services Lisa Saxon brought the board up to date on the current test results for the district.
“Here we go with our spring 2019 results from last (school) year,” she said. “As a reminder, results shared tonight reflect the percentage of students across district who ‘met’ or ‘exceeded’ standard on English Language Arts and Math. The test is given to grades three through eight and again in eleventh. The test is computer-based and adaptive.”
When viewed from a “big picture” standpoint, there has been significant improvement within the district. There has been a 3% increase in ELA scores, and an equally strong jump in math scores. However, they still trail both the county and state averages, though the gap is closing.
There are four significant subgroups identified in the testing, whose scores are analyzed separately, English Learners (EL), Economically Disadvantaged (ED) and Students With Disabilities (SWD) and RFEP students, or those students who have been were EL’s but have been designated English Proficient.
That connection between the EL cohort and RFEP cohort makes the scoring a little tricky, because of the migration from one to the other. In other words, the best EL students get moved the RFEP group, therefore those left in the EL cohort will be those struggling the most.
In fact, the RFEP cohort actually outperformed the district as a whole on the ELA portion. The SWD and ED scores are concerning, showing significant disparities from the general population and Saxon said those groups will require significant focus going forward.
Audit report
The annual audit of the district’s financials is in and it’s good news. The only finding in the auditor’s report has to do with ASB monies, an extremely typical finding for most educational institutions.
“You had a small finding related to ASB, almost all (schools) have ASB findings,” said Michael Ashe, the auditor. “They do a lot offsite and handle a lot of cash, most places have had an ASB finding every single year. Its very common throughout school districts.”
This allowed Trustee Rich Carnation to make a joke about his own contributions, as a former coach, to the findings.
“I want to apologize for the last 25 years that I didn’t turn the ticket count in right,” he said with a laugh. “I repent.”
Budget woes
Chief Financial Officer Lois Standring presented the latest series of budget numbers — also called first interim — for the district and they aren’t very rosy.
Of particular note is the unexpected $945,000 bill the district received for cleaning up its facilities after the Kincade Fire. Because the fire was not a declared federal disaster, things like FEMA funds will not be available for backfilling the loss. She pointed out that the state may provide assistance, but nothing concrete has been proposed yet, and though all Sonoma County Schools have insurance through RESIG, the deductible is $5 million, and all the effected districts together didn’t quite reach that figure, thereby leaving them responsible for their own cleaning bills.
Continued drops in enrollment continue to be challenging.
“Declining enrollment and a budget from the state that is only being increased by COLA (Cost of Living), have us with decreasing revenues,” Standring said. “Declining enrollment means decreased revenue. In doing a cohort projection for enrollment, we’ve had major decreases over the last several years. When that gets projected out over the years, larger percentages of grades have smaller groups.”
As a result of the projected debt at the end of the forthcoming three year reporting period, the district will have to file as “qualified” with the county. In other words, that the district will be able to meet its financial obligations for the current and two succeeding fiscal years (positive certification), will not be able to meet its financial obligations for the current and two succeeding fiscal years (negative certification) or may be able to meet its financial obligations for the current and two succeeding fiscal years (qualified). The Sonoma County Office of Education will review the submitted report and either agree with the certification or determine if a different certification is justified.
“We’re filing qualified, there’s no way around it,” said Standring. “I don’t have exact numbers if we were able to cut a million dollars out of next year’s budget, that would roll over to next year and we’d be in a much better position. With $2 million over two years, we would have our reserves.”
The board and administrative team is planning a upcoming budget workshop to start figuring out ways to handle the increasing financial issues.
One small piece of good news was that the developers fees that the district receives from new construction is already double what they received last year.
Committee and school site representation
County Subcommittee: Rich Carnation and Bill Adams
Facilities Subcommittee: Rich Carnation and Bill Adams
Policy Subcommittee: Stephanie Ahmad and George Valenzuela 4.6. Regular meeting dates and joint meeting. Approval of dates as listed, all in favor.
Community liaisons:
Boosters: Bill Adams
Town council: Rich Carnation
Windsor Wellness: Stephanie Ahmad
Cali PTA : Bill Adams
WE Foundation: Stephanie Ahmad
Windsor Arts Now: Bill Adams with George Valenzuela as an alternate.
LCAP Committee: George Valenzuela
DELAC: . Bill Adams
School sites:
Mattie Washburn Elementary: Eric Heitz
Brooks Elementary: George Valenzuela
Cali Calmecac: Stephanie Ahmad
Windsor Middle School: Bill Adams
Windsor High School: Rich Carnation
Windsor Oaks Academy/North Bay Met Academy: George Valenzuela
