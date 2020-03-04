Last year was another strong year for local air travel, with an all-time high of 488,179 passengers flying in and out of Sonoma County in 2019. The figure represents an 11% increase from 2018 and extends a 10-year streak of annual growth. The Charles M. Schultz Sonoma County Airport is a popular regional airport, and carriers are celebrating that popularity by adding additional flights.
Alaska Airlines: On March 19, Alaska Airlines will add a second daily flight to both San Diego and Orange County airports. Daily Orange County departures will be at 9:50 a.m. and 5:20 p.m., and San Diego daily departures at 11:45 a.m. and 8:05 p.m.
American Airlines: In February, American Airlines added a second daily flight to Phoenix, Arizona. Daily departures at 12:46 p.m. and 7:26 p.m. started Feb. 13. Dallas and Los Angeles daily flights on American Airlines will also resume April 7.
United Airlines: Starting June 4, United Airlines will be offering two daily flights to Denver, Colorado, from the Sonoma County airport. Departures are scheduled at 8:30 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.
— From The Red Baron, Charles M. Schultz Sonoma County Airport newsletter
