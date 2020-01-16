Committee looking for members from the Windsor community at-large
According to a statement from the Windsor Unified School District, a District Advisory Committee is being created to advise district administration and the board of trustees regarding the use or disposition of school buildings, space or other properties that are no longer needed for school purposes.
The sites primarily up for discussion will be the former Windsor Creek Elementary and the district office. The district office is in the crosshairs of the town of Windsor’s planned redevelopment of the Town Green area the office is adjacent to. However, the board will finalize the list of sites for committee consideration during the meeting set to appoint the committee members.
State education code requires that any advisory committee consist of between seven and 11 members (thus making this a so-called “7-11” committee). Members must be representative of at least one of the following groups: within the ethnic, age group and socioeconomic composition of the district; part of the business community, such as store owners, managers or supervisors; Windsor landowners or renters, with preference to be given to representatives of neighborhood associations; teachers, administrators or parents/guardians of students in the district; and finally, persons with expertise in environmental, legal, construction and/or land use planning, including, but not limited to, knowledge of the zoning and other land use restrictions of the town of Windsor and county of Sonoma.
In brief, the advisory committee will be charged with evaluating certain sites and real property in the district, making advisory recommendations as to whether the site is surplus and, if so, recommending possible uses for surplus sites. The final determination of whether a site is surplus and the ultimate use or disposition of a surplus site will be made by the board.
According to the district, members of the committee can expect to meet three or four times to complete the review and provide a report and recommendations to the board of trustees at the April 21 school board meeting.
The board will meet to appoint the committee members on Jan. 21. Meetings are tentatively set for 5 to 7 p.m. at the district office on Feb. 3 (organizational meeting); Feb. 24 (property review and discussion and preliminary recommendations); March 9 (tentative and as needed); and April 6 (adoption of recommendations and report).
District administration will review the applications received and make recommendations to the board based on the statutory requirements for composition of the committee and other factors. Those other factors will include the applicant’s professional and/or practical experience, the diversity of experience on the 7-11 Advisory Committee as a whole and representation on the 7-11 Advisory Committee of the various communities within the district.
The board will appoint the members of the 7-11 Advisory Committee after considering all of those factors and the administration’s recommendations.
As a member of the 7-11 Advisory Committee, an individual will be subject to the Government Code Section 1090 prohibition against financial interests in any contracts of the District, if the individual participates in the making of such contracts. In addition, members of the 7-11 Advisory Committee will also be subject to the general prohibition against conflicts of interests set forth in the Political Reform Act of 1974.
All meetings of the 7-11 Advisory Committee will be open to the public and will be subject to the open meeting laws of the Brown Act. All documents and reports received or published by the committee will be a matter of public record.
The meetings will be open to the public and public comment is welcome to help inform the committee’s recommendations to the board.
District staff working with the committee also attend each meeting to share information related to the sites under considerations including site conditions, area enrollment data and more.
Additional information about the process or committee can be found by contacting Superintendent Brandon Krueger at bkrueger@wusd.org.
