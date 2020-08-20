Case count too high, potential to consider in distance learning through December
In a letter to educators, dated Aug. 19 and sent jointly from the Sonoma County Office of Education and the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, it was confirmed that Sonoma County’s case rate of COVID infections is too high to consider waivers for opening schools.
“It is predicted that school opening would likely result in positive cases on campus, which would in turn create more disruption for students, families and staff due to the need for isolation, quarantine and possible school closure … This information validates the need to remain on distance learning to protect student, staff and community health for the time being.
The letter notes the following statistics as being of particular concern:
- Case rate per 100,000 residents is 266.6, up from 245.2 on Aug. 14.
- A 10.3% increase in hospitalizations
- Only 11% of ICU beds available.
- Test positivity rate of 7.8% (the state threshold is 8%).
- An increasing infection rate, the 14th highest in the state.
- The current number of deaths, 65, and the death rate per 100,000 is the highest in the bay area.
The county is out of compliance on multiple metrics that would allow it to be removed from the watchlist, but the most relevant number for schools is the case rate; counties must have a case rate of less than 100 per 100,000 to have in-person learning and must have a case rate of less than 200 per 100,000 to apply for a waiver. Those case counts must be consistent for 14 days before any policy changes will be considered.
The letter also mentions the need for better testing and contact tracing before opening schools would be advisable.
“With the above data trends and testing factors noted, it is plausible a distance learning model may be necessary through December for many districts, charters and private schools,” the letter says. “Therefore, private schools, districts and charters are encouraged to begin thinking about how to provide a distance-learning only model through (then).
“In order to help your communities, prepare and have some sense of stability, you may wish to make a determination now to stay in distance learning through the first fall quarter,” it continues. “At that point, districts could reassess based on current county epidemiology and testing/contract tracing capacity.”
While the letter makes it clear there is no mandate for the December timeline, it strongly suggests district start thinking about that length of time in order to be fully prepared.
The letter is signed jointly by Dr. Steve Herrington, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools, and Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County Public Health Officer.
