For an uploaded list of evacuation orders, visit our sister paper, Sonoma West Times & News.
Updated 7:55 p.m. —
The 13-4 fire is estimated to be around 500 acres and 0% contained. According to Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, the fire is spreading southwesterly toward Guerneville.
Hopkins said that the county is currently working on establishing evacuation points for both the 13-4 and 11-16 fires, and are setting up support for both small and large animal evacuations.
A fire in west county has riled nerves in north county as smoke drift has coated the skies. Local authorities made public comments that the smoke represented no immediate danger to their areas, as locals still reeling from the Kincade Fire in the fall became jittery.
The “13-4” fire and the “11-16” fire both spawned on the morning of Aug. 18, threatening Cazadero and Guerneville.
“The smoke being seen from Windsor is from a fire burning near Austin Creek Recreational Area in northwest Sonoma County. Firefighting personnel and apparatus are on the scene. The fire poses no threat to Windsor at this time,” said the statement from the town of Windsor.
“We are in contact with Sonoma County emergency management staff and we are closely monitoring the 13-4 fire to the west of Healdsburg and will continue to monitor overnight and into the morning. Please note that the city is not in any immediate danger — there is no indication right now that the fire, which is in a largely remote area south of Lake Sonoma, is heading our way,” said a statement from the city of Healdsburg. “However, if you feel unsafe and want to leave the area proactively, that is understandable. It’s important to be prepared — it’s the season to have a plan, so have your “Go Bag” ready and keep your phones charged. If the situation changes and we need you to take action, we will let you know on all of our available communications channels.”
In a statement on social media, the Cloverdale Volunteer Firefighter Association said that the fire near Myers Grade west of Cloverdale and Geyserville isn’t a threat, and that firefighters on scene will advise if necessary steps are needed.
As of 7:15 p.m. CalFire has issued the following evacuation orders:
For the 13-4 fire, the following areas are being told to evacuate:
• The entire area of Zone 1D (see map)
• East of the Sonoma coast, from Fort Road Road to the Russian River
• North and East of the Russian River
• South of Sweetwater Springs Road and south of Fort Ross Road
• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
• West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
• North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
• East of the East Austin Creek (the actual creek)
For the 11-16 fire, the following areas are being told to evacuate:
• West of Meyers Grad Road to the coast
• South of Fort Ross Road
• North of the intersection of Meyers Grade Road at Highway 1
