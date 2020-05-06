Odyssey of the Mind Scholarship winner
Payday—Windsor High School senior Nathan Jones received a $500 scholarship from the Northern California Odyssey of the Mind (OOTM) and an additional $500 scholarship from the local Windsor Odyssey of the Mind organization, the "Heather Cullen OOTM Scholarship for Seniors.”
This scholarship goes to seniors who have participated in OOTM for at least three years, one of them being their senior year. Students chosen for this scholarship show leadership and creativity, kindness under pressure commitment and perseverance.
In a letter to Northern California Odyssey of the Mind, OOTM coach and coordinator Heather Cullen said “Jones truly is a shining example for what OOTM can do to change one for the better in all areas of life. OOTM has brought lasting tangible and useful skills, talents, and character strengths to (Jones). I hope that as he moves on in life he will choose to coach a team and keep the good work going.”
Cullen has coached Jones in OOTM since fourth grade.
Photo provided
