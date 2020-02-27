Teamwork — On Saturday, March 22 three teams from Windsor Unified School District competed at the regional Odyssey of the Mind competition at Santa Rosa High School. Windsor High School took third place in Division 3, and two separate teams from Windsor Middle school took second and fourth place in Division 2. WMS team A, that finished second, will be continuing on to the state finals near Sacramento on March 28. Cheryl Murray coached the high school and Heather Cullen coached the middle school. The WHS team included Gabriel Velasquez, Jackson Calegari, Nathan Haddorff, Thomas Fruitigar and Nathan Jones. WMS Team A included Logan Campos, Eli Campos, Samuel Lallatin, Maddie Campos and Michael Heffernon. WMS Team B included Liana Macias, Abby Stephens, Simrat Kaur and Josephine Unson George.
Photos provided
