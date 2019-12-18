How easy is it for older adults and residents with disabilities to get around in Sonoma County? How often do they forgo important trips because they lack transportation? What are the local transportation challenges, successes and gaps in services?
Older adults and residents with disabilities are invited to discuss these questions and share their experiences, adding their input to the Sonoma County Connected Communities Transportation Study. The conversation will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center, 311 North Main St., Cloverdale. To register, call 707-565-5903 or email aaa@schsd.org.
The discussion is led by the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging (AAA), in partnership with Coastal Seniors, Mendonoma Health Alliance and Community Resources Connection. AAA received a grant from Caltrans, the state Department of Transportation, to study how well local transportation systems serve older adults age 60+ and residents with disabilities.
“The 2016-2020 AAA Community Report revealed that more than half (57%) of Sonoma County older adults and persons with disabilities stated they are concerned about transportation,” said County of Sonoma Adult and Aging Division Director Paul Dunaway. “It’s vital to get input from older adults and people with disabilities to plan a transportation system that makes it easier to get to health appointments, the grocery store and community events.”
He added, “More transportation options mean greater independence and self-reliance, better health care and less social isolation. Better transportation systems allow for better access to more job options and financial opportunities for all residents.”
From January-March 2020, the AAA will host several discussion groups focused on assessing and improving local transportation. The AAA will use the information gathered from residents in plans to improve transportation for older adults and residents with disabilities.
— Submitted by Kris Montgomery, Communications Manager, Sonoma County Human Services Department
